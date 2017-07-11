Home Boxing Boxing : WBO confirms Horn’s win over Pacquiao
Boxing : WBO confirms Horn’s win over Pacquiao

Image result for Boxing : WBO confirms Horn's win over PacquiaoJeff Horn’s welterweight world title victory over Manny Pacquiao has been confirmed after an independent review of the scoring.

A Philippines government department had asked the World Boxing Organisation to reassess the refereeing and judging of the ‘Battle of Brisbane’ in Australia on July the 2nd after Horn won a unanimous points decision against Pacquaio.

But the WBO has said three of the five independent judges who reviewed the bout awarded it to the Australian school teacher, one awarded it to Pacquiao and one scored a draw.

A further step of combining the independent judge’s scores for each round with the bout judges’ scores for each round also confirmed a win for Horn.

