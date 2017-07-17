News Nigeria July 17, 2017 TVCN 0 Breaking: Bomb blast kills scores at Tashan Bello, Maiduguri 0 0 0 00 0 0 more now viewing Breaking: Bomb blast kills scores at Tashan Bello, Maiduguri July 17, 2017 TVCN now playing Lagos deposes Baale of Shangisha for faking abduction July 17, 2017 TVCN now playing Taraba communal clashes : Osinbajo urged to visit for assessment July 17, 2017 TVCN now playing LGA election : Lagos govt. to restrict vehicular movement on July 22nd July 17, 2017 TVCN now playing Govt. launches inter-ministerial committee to assess human rights July 17, 2017 TVCN now playing MAPOLY lecturers suspend indefinite strike July 17, 2017 TVCN A bomb explosion has killed scores at the Tashan Bello, Maiduguri, Borno State. Details later Share this:Tweet tags: Boko Haram Bomb blast Insurgency top stories 0 00 0 0 previous Lagos deposes Baale of Shangisha for faking abduction TVCN Related Posts Lagos deposes Baale of Shangisha for faking abduction July 17, 2017 TVCN 0 Taraba communal clashes : Osinbajo urged to visit for assessment July 17, 2017 TVCN 0 LGA election : Lagos govt. to restrict vehicular movement on July 22nd July 17, 2017 TVCN 0 LEAVE YOUR COMMENT Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked * Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.