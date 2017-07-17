Home News Breaking: Bomb blast kills scores at Tashan Bello, Maiduguri
News
Nigeria
Breaking: Bomb blast kills scores at Tashan Bello, Maiduguri

Tashan- Bomb blast -TVC
Breaking: Bomb blast kills scores at Tashan Bello, Maiduguri

Tashan blast-TVCA bomb explosion has killed scores at the Tashan Bello, Maiduguri,  Borno State.

Details later

TVCN
TVCN
