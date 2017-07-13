Business News Nigeria July 13, 2017 TVCN 0 Breaking: Etisalat changes name, now 9mobile 0 0 0 00 0 0 more now viewing Breaking: Etisalat changes name, now 9mobile July 13, 2017 TVCN now playing Buhari sends "heart-felt condolences" to Bisi Akande over wife’s death July 13, 2017 TVCN now playing UNIDO makes case for right policies to help industries July 13, 2017 TVCN now playing Apapa-Oshodi road repair: NUPENG says depots outside must be functional July 13, 2017 TVCN now playing Niger Delta Youths call for restructuring July 13, 2017 TVCN now playing Ikenne indigenes begs Amosun not to relocate College of Health Sciences July 13, 2017 TVCN The embattled telecommunication company, Etisalat Nigeria has changed its brand name to 9mobile. Details later.. Share this:Tweet tags: 9Mobile Emirates Telecommunications Corporation Etisalat top stories 0 00 0 0 previous Buhari sends "heart-felt condolences" to Bisi Akande over wife’s death TVCN Related Posts Buhari sends “heart-felt condolences” to Bisi Akande over wife’s death July 13, 2017 TVCN 0 UNIDO makes case for right policies to help industries July 13, 2017 TVCN 0 Apapa-Oshodi road repair: NUPENG says depots outside must be functional July 13, 2017 TVCN 0 LEAVE YOUR COMMENT Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked * Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.