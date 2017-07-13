Breaking: Etisalat Nigeria changes name, now 9mobile telecom

The embattled telecommunication company, Etisalat Nigeria has changed its brand name to 9mobile.

The Central Bank of Nigeria last week took over the company after failed to pay up a debt of $1.2 billion owed a consortium of 13 banks.

Consequently, the CBN has sent its Deputy Governor, Joseph Nnanna to Etisalat as its new Chairman.

The CEO is Boye Olusanya, while Funke Ighodaro was appointed company’s the Chief Financial officer.

This latest move, according to the apex bank was to save the firm from total collapse and restore confidence of foreign investors in the industry.

Details later…