At least eight persons have been killed in an early Monday morning multiple suicide bombings in Tashan Bello, Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

In one of the attacks, a female suicide bomber killed worshippers who went to pray at a mosque.

There is at least one other bombing in another part of the city.

These are the latest in a series of almost weekly attacks in Maiduguri, months after authorities said the insurgent Boko Haram had been defeated.