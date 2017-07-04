Budget controversy : House of Reps summon Fashola over comments

The House of Representatives, has summoned the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, to appear before it.

The appearance is for breach of parliamentary privilege and public incitement, regarding the alleged inserts made into the 2017 budget.

A lawmaker from Adamawa, who spearheaded the debate over the alleged comments of Fashola, and the Chief Whip, argued that the rights of the National Assembly, has been breached.

After much debate, the house unanimously adopted that he be summoned.

The Minister was reported to have accused the National Assembly, of tinkering with the amount earlier budgeted for the Lagos -Ibadan road construction, in the 2017 budget.