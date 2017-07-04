Home News Budget controversy : House of Reps summon Fashola over comments
Budget controversy : House of Reps summon Fashola over comments

Budget controversy : House of Reps summon Fashola over comments

EFCC arrests former Jigawa state governor Turaki

Timetable for Dino Melaye's recall - INEC

Osun West by-election : Aregbesola optimistic of APC's victory

Osinbajo signs Diaspora Commission Establishment Bill

11 Nigerian gymnasts to compete in S.A.

Image result for Budget controversy : House of Reps summon Fashola over commentsThe House of Representatives, has summoned the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, to appear before it.

The appearance is  for breach of parliamentary privilege and public incitement, regarding the alleged inserts made into the 2017 budget.

A lawmaker from Adamawa, who spearheaded the debate over the alleged comments of Fashola, and the Chief Whip, argued that the rights of the National Assembly, has been breached.

After much debate, the house unanimously adopted that he be summoned.

The Minister was reported to have accused the National Assembly, of tinkering with  the amount earlier budgeted for the Lagos -Ibadan road construction, in the 2017 budget.

