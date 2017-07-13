Home News Buhari sends “heart-felt condolences” to Bisi Akande over wife’s death
Image result for Bisi Akande and BuhariPresident Muhammadu Buhari has expressed “heart-felt” sadness over the death of Madam Omowunmi Bisi Akande, wife of the founding chairman of the governing All Progressives Congress, APC.

In a letter penned by him on the heels of an earlier telephone call to the bereaved party chieftain on Wednesday, President Buhari described as “irreparable” the loss by Chief Akande of his wife of 50 years.

The President’s message reads as follow: “I received the very sad news of the death of your dearly beloved wife, Madam Omowunmi Akande this morning. I am following our phone call with this letter of condolence, which comes from my heart.

“To lose a wife, a dear wife after 50 years, a constant and loving companion through good and bad times, is a blow only a man of unshakeable faith can withstand. Please extend my personal condolences to the immediate and wider Akande family and to friends of the family for this irreparable loss.

“May Allah give you the strength and Iman to endure her passing away.”

