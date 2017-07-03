CAF Confed. Cup : Rivers risk crashing out

Nigeria’s sole representative at the CAF Confederation cup, Rivers United, risk crashing out at the group stage but coach Stanley Eguma is not giving up despite defeat to Club Africain.

Rivers United lost 2-0 loss to the Tunisian giants in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

The loss means Rivers remain bottom of Group A with six points. Club Africain go top of the standings with nine points.

Rivers United will now face FUS Rabat in the final group game on Friday in Morocco.

Eguma remains optimistic his side can still progress to the quarterfinals.