CAF holds two-day symposium in Rabat
CAF holds two-day symposium in Rabat
Africa
Football
Sports
CAF holds two-day symposium in Rabat

CAF Symposium- TVC
CAF holds two-day symposium in Rabat

Image result for CAF symposium in RabatFIFA President Gianni Infantino is meeting with global football administrators and stakeholders at a two–day African Football Symposium starting on Tuesday in Rabat, Morocco.

The theme of the symposium is “African Football, Our Vision”.

The symposium, which will be followed by a CAF Extra-Ordinary General Assembly on Friday, has been put together to come up with new ideas and ideals for the transformation of the African game.

On the agenda is a proposal to increase the number of teams at the Africa Cup of Nations from 16 to 24 teams.

Another key point to be discussed is switching the Afcon from January to the summer.

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick led the Nigerian delegation to Morocco.

TVCN
TVCN
