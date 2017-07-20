Cameroon govt. allays fears on capacity to host AFCON 2019

Cameroon’s Sports Minister Ismael Bidoung insists the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations will go ahead in the country despite concerns over the pace of preparations.

Recent reports suggest that stadium construction is behind schedule while Cameroon also faces economic problems.

In the wake of concerns aired about Cameroon’s readiness, North African nations Algeria and Morocco have recently put themselves forward as back-up options for the finals.

Bidoung reveals group games will take place in five cities, with Limbe having been added to the four venues mentioned in Cameroon’s original bid.

Cameroon won this year’s Nations Cup hosted by Gabon.