Canon engages Nigerian companies for service delivery
Canon engages Nigerian companies for service delivery

Canon engages Nigerian companies for service delivery

Image result for Canon engages Nigerian companies for service deliveryCanon,a Japanese firm in imaging and business solution, has collaborated with three local service centres across major cities in Nigeria.

This is to build up its in-country presence and drive to customers.

The alliance will aid expertise of Ensure Services, Kontakt, and Technology Distribution to create a business-to-consumer experience.

The Canon service centre initiative is designed to support the imaging community in Nigeria while creating access to repair and support for industry professional.

Canon will offer total after-sales product repair services in eight locations across Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt.

