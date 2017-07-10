Home Football Carl Ikeme vows to give his all in Leukaemia battle
Football
Sports
0

Carl Ikeme vows to give his all in Leukaemia battle

0
0
now viewing

Carl Ikeme vows to give his all in Leukaemia battle

now playing

El-Rufai fires back, says AKIDA group running an agenda

El-Rufai-AKIDA-APC-TVC
now playing

Kaduna APC faction passes vote of no confidence in El-Rufai

Donald Trump-TVC-Starvation
now playing

Nigeria, three others get Trump’s $639m aids against starvation

Dollars-Naira-TVC
now playing

Naira strengthens as CBN offers $449m in one week

Amaechi-Inspects-Ebute-Metta-Railway-Terminal-Lagos-TVC
now playing

Rail devt will greatly support govt's diversification agenda - Amaechi

Image result for Ikeme vows to give his all in Leukaemia battleNigerian goalkeeper Carl Ikeme is upbeat about his chances of beating acute leukemia after being diagnosed with the disease during a pre-season routine health check.

Leukaemia is described as a cancer which starts in blood-forming tissue, usually the bone marrow.

But it is curable and Ikeme appears to have already started the battle to defeat the dreaded disease.

The Wolves goalkeeper has tweeted a picture of himself in a hospital bed with the mesage “Thank you all for your kindness and Love. The start of a new chapter and ready to give it my all!

Wolves have promised that Ikeme will receive the best medical treatment to beat the disease.

Related Posts
Mo-Farah-TVC

London Anniversary Games: Mo Farah wins 3000m in style

TVCN 0
Blessing Okagbare-TVC

Okagbare runs first sub-11 secs of the season in London

TVCN 0
2017 FIFA Under 17 TVC

2017 U-17 W’Cup: African reps get tricky draws

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

you may like
Mo-Farah-TVC
Athletics

London Anniversary Games: Mo Farah wins 3000m in style

0
Close