Carl Ikeme vows to give his all in Leukaemia battle

Nigerian goalkeeper Carl Ikeme is upbeat about his chances of beating acute leukemia after being diagnosed with the disease during a pre-season routine health check.

Leukaemia is described as a cancer which starts in blood-forming tissue, usually the bone marrow.

But it is curable and Ikeme appears to have already started the battle to defeat the dreaded disease.

The Wolves goalkeeper has tweeted a picture of himself in a hospital bed with the mesage “Thank you all for your kindness and Love. The start of a new chapter and ready to give it my all!

Wolves have promised that Ikeme will receive the best medical treatment to beat the disease.