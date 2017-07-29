Home Business CBN allocates $462m t Inter Bank market
Central Bank of Nigeria
Image result for CBN allocates $462m to Inter Bank marketThe Central Bank of Nigeria on Friday injected the sum of $462 million into the inter bank foreign exchange market.

This, according to the apex bank, is in line with its commitment to sustain and deepen flexibility in the foreign exchange market to further enhance foreign exchange flow in the economy,

A breakdown of the forex intervention figures obtained from the bank indicates that the retail secondary market intervention sales received the largest allocation of 267 million dollars.

The CBN also offered the sum of 100 million dollars as whole sale interventions, while 50 million dollars was allocated to the small and medium scale enterprises window.

Those requiring foreign exchange for Business personal travel allowances, tuition and fees among others got a total allocation of 45 million dollars.

