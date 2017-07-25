Home Business Central Bank may not support interest rate cut – Emefiele
Image result for Central Bank may not support interest rate cut - EmefieleThe Central Bank of Nigeria does not favour interest cut for now due to the high rate of inflation in the economy, the apex bank’s governor, Godwin Emefiele disclosed this during a lecture in Enugu State.

The CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee 257th meeting is ongoing in Abuja and Emefiele’s  comment signals the likely outcome of the meeting.

Emefiele disagreed with those pushing for a rate cut as a path to growth, noting that high inflation was inimical to economic growth.

