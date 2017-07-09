Central Naval Command inaugurates Sports Courts

The outgoing Flag Officer Commanding Central Naval Command Yenagoa, Rear Admiral Mohammed Garba wants to foster synergy and cooperation among security agencies in Bayelsa State.

Rear Admiral Garba expressed his desire at the official inauguration of sports courts for Basketball and Volleyball.

TVC’s Ovieteme George reports that the Nigerian Navy combs the waterways of the Niger Delta in search of

pipeline vandals, kidnappers and other forms of criminality with much success in those routine operations in the region.

To maintain mental health and keep its officers in good physical condition, the navy has inaugurated recreational centres in Egweama and Yenagoa.

Rear Admiral Mohammed Garba hopes that the inauguration of the basketball and volleyball courts will promote stronger ties with other security agencies.

The new Flag Officer of the command Rear Admiral Abubakar Al-Hassan says the sports courts will take care of the mental and physical alertness of his men.