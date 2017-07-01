Home News Certificate forgery : Abuja High Court clears Andy Uba
Certificate forgery : Abuja High Court clears Andy Uba

Certificate forgery : Abuja High Court clears Andy Uba

Lagos transforms KAI officials to Sanitation Corps

Debt crisis : Etisalat Chairman Hakeem Bello-Osagie resigns

Tackling corruption : Osinbajo says it's costly to recover stolen funds

Budget controversy : Senate insists it has right to tamper with allocations

680 civilian JTF members died repelling Boko Haram - Official

Image result for andy ubaAn Abuja High Court sitting in Apo, has dismissed a certificate forgery suit filed against Senator Andy Uba.

Ruling on the case Justice Valentine Ashi, said the

petitioner Uchenna Nnadi had failed to convince the court with evidence to back accusations of certificate forgery.

He said the plaintiff should have also conducted checks at Union Secondary School, Awkunawu, Enugu State, where the defendant said he obtained his School Leaving Certificate as opposed to Boys’ High School, Awkunawu, which the plaintiff claimed.

The court further added that Nnadi should have investigated and got facts from the Independent National Electoral Commission which cleared Uba as being eligible for elections.

Nnadi had sued Uba on the grounds that he presented a forged School certificate from Boys’ High School, Awkunawu, and so unqualified and ineligible to stand for elections.

 

