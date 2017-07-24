Home Football CHAN 2018 : Nigeria’s coach Salisu Yusuf welcomes Benin challenge
CHAN 2018 : Nigeria’s coach Salisu Yusuf welcomes Benin challenge
Football
Sports
0

CHAN 2018 : Nigeria’s coach Salisu Yusuf welcomes Benin challenge

0
0
now viewing

CHAN 2018 : Nigeria’s coach Salisu Yusuf welcomes Benin challenge

Jordan-Shooting-TVCNews
now playing

Jordan shooting : Two killed, one wounded at Israeli embassy

Buhari-and-APC-governors-London-TVC
now playing

President Buhari will be back soon - Gov. Okorocha

Mali-TVCNews
now playing

Mali confirms arrest of key Jihadist near Timbuktu

now playing

Taraba violence : Group applauds Osinbajo, calls for more proactive measures

Abattoirs-TVC
now playing

Lagos state sets up ultra-modern abattoir at Ajegunle

Image result for CHAN 2018 : Nigeria's coach Salisu Yusuf welcomes Benin challengeNigeria’s coach Salisu Yusuf has welcomed the challenge of Republic of Benin in the 2018 African Nations championship qualifier.

Benin booked their spot in the final round of qualifying after beating 7-6 in a penalty shoot-out in Cotonou.

The second leg at the Stade de l’Amitie ended 1-1 with both sides tied 2-2 on aggregate.

The first leg between Nigeria and Benin comes up on August 11 in Cotonou.

The home eagles camp opens today in Kano.

Coach Yusuf is optimistic Nigeria will advance to the 2018 CHAN tournament in Kenya.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

AFCON : Nigeria’s Onazi backs new format

TVCN 0
Rivers Angel - TVC

Okon confident Rivers Angels will maintain top spot

TVCN 0
Imama Amakpapo-TVC

LMC orders Rangers to pay Imama all outstanding earnings

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close
#LagosCouncilElections: Click HERE to catch up with all UpdatesX