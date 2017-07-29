Home Football CHAN Eagles to prosecute WAFU Cup of Nations
CHAN Eagles to prosecute WAFU Cup of Nations
CHAN Eagles to prosecute WAFU Cup of Nations

CHAN Eagles to prosecute WAFU Cup of Nations

Image result for CHAN EaglesThe Home based Super Eagles are currently in Kano preparing for the African Nations Championship, CHAN, will represent Nigeria in the 2017 West African Football Union, WAFU, Cup of Nations.

The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, has instructed the assistant Coach of the Super Eagles, Salisu Yusuf, to prepare the team for the competition.

Nigeria is drawn in Zone A of the WAFU Cup and will battle Sierra Leone in September.

The home based Eagles face the Republic of Benin in the final round of the 2018 African Nations Championship qualifier on the 11th of August.

 

