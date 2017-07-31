Home Football CHAN qualifiers : Home based Eagles camp resumes in Kano
CHAN Eagles -TVCThe camp of the home based super eagles resumes today ahead of the 2018 CHAN qualifier against the Republic of Benin.

Players were released to their clubsides at the weekend to feature in the Nigeria professional football league games.

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr is expected to join up with the team in Kano this week.

Nigeria will face Benin on August 11 in Cotonou with the reverse fixture on August 17 in Kano.

Coach Salisu Yusuf says his wards are motivated to reach the 2018 African nations championship in Kenya.

