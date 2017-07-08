Home Football CHAN qualifiers : Nigeria to face Togo or Benin in 2nd round
CHAN qualifiers : Nigeria to face Togo or Benin in 2nd round

CHAN qualifiers : Nigeria to face Togo or Benin in 2nd round

The Confederation of African Football, CAF has announced fixtures for the first round of the 2018 Championship for African Nations (CHAN) qualifiers.

The home-based Super Eagles of Nigeria have been drawn bye along with Ghana, Niger, Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso.

Nigeria Will face either Togo or Benin Republic in the second round of the qualifiers in August after the two sides’ face-off in the West African Zone B first round qualifying stage.

In the Zone A of the first round qualifying stages, Sierra Leone host Senegal, Guinea Bissau tackle Guinea, Liberia face Mauritania while Mali travel to the Gambia.

The first legs hold on July 15th and the return legs a week later.

 

