Coalition of Northern groups takes IPOB agitation to U.N.

A Coalition of Northern Groups has taken its case further to the United nations, urging the International Body to declare Nnamdi kanu and his Indigenous People of Biafra movement, a terrorist Group

The Group says it decided to take this step because of its concerns that IPOB had intensified its violent divisive campaign to the point of issuing death threats against former President Olusegun Obasanjo

Correspondent Tai Amodu reports that there has been a considerable softening of their posture since delivering their ultimatum to South Easterners to move out of the North.

They commend Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and Regional Leaders from the Northern and Southern parts of the country who collectively doused tensions created by IPOB threats and their response to this, which has created a conducive environment for discussions on the unity of the country

But this group of youths are concerned that in spite of all these efforts Nnamdi Kanu and his Indigenous People of Biafra movement remain recalcitrant and have pushed their divisive campaign to the point of threatening former President Olusegun Obasanjo and his family

They have decided to seek the intervention of the United Nations to not only pronounce Kanu and IPOB as a terrorist outfit but to initiate criminal proceedings against them.

They also want the UN to prevail on the Nigerian Government to initiate a peaceful referendum in the South East as the only way to resolve the contentious Biafra question once and for all.

The Group is aware that their call may be interpreted as a call for division and a treasonable action but insist that more decisive action should be taken to rein in the divisive campaign perpetrated by Nnamdi Kanu and bring lasting peace to the nation.