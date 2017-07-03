Coastal security: Peace returns to Ajapa community in Ondo

Peace appears to have returned to Ajapa community in Ese-Odo local government area of Ondo state, following a clash between military personnel and fleeing kidnappers and other criminals.

The state government has presented relief materials to the victims of the clash, as life returned to the community after it was deserted by residents due to the attack.

TVC’s Ayodeji Moradeyo reports that innocent and law-abiding residents of Ajapa community in Ese- Odo local

government area of Ondo State, were recently compelled to flee their homes, as a result of a clash between military personnel and some militants operating in the area.

Many residents of the town fled in the wake of the crisis, as many houses were torched.

But succour appears to have come the way of the community, as the state government presented relief materials to the victims.

The state Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi who led government officials to the coastal community , said the people will be doing their community a great service by reporting people of suspicious character to the

appropriate authorities.

Ajayi, one- time council chairman of the oil-rich local government area, advised members of the community to flush out criminals and their collaborators from the town.

The Deputy Governor emphasised the importance of a peaceful atmosphere in attracting investors and tourists to the state from all parts of the globe.