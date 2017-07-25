Home News Constitution review: Senate begins debate, moves voting to Wednesday
Constitution review: Senate begins debate, moves voting to Wednesday
1999 Constitution of Nigeria
Image result for Senate postpones debates on 1999 Constitution review to WednesdayThe Senate and House of Representatives have both deferred till Wednesday, their clause by clause voting on the 27 items in the 1999 Constitution listed for amendment.

Presiding Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, asked all senators of the Eight Senate to ensure their presence on Wednesday as they are to vote via electronic voting.

Before the announcement, the constitution amendment had earlier been listed on the Order Paper but after a closed-door session, the upper chamber decided to postpone the exercise to Wednesday and Thursday.

The House of Representatives had also announced at plenary that its constitution amendment exercise will begin on Wednesday and that it would use the day to test its e-voting machine.

Senate President Bukola Saraki is not presiding as he is currently attending an ECOWAS parliamentary function alongside Speaker Yakubu Dogara in Abuja.

