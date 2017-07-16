Home Business Consulting engineers task FG on adoption of local content policy
Consulting engineers task FG on adoption of local content policy
Consulting engineers task FG on adoption of local content policy

Consulting engineers task FG on adoption of local content policy

Image result for nigerian association of consulting engineersThe Federal Government is planning to establish a specialized institution which will train Nigerians in some practical areas of engineering.

The minister of transportation Rotimi Amaechi made the remarks in Lagos while speaking at the extra ordinary general meeting of the Association for Consulting Engineers in Nigeria.

Speaking on the theme: Apply local content policy in transportation, a case for Nigerian engineers participation in the railway expansion, the minister said that the university of transportation will complement the works of the Nigerian engineers.

On his part Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu said local engineers need to be given more opportunities to participate in major projects.

He added that the local content policy must be strictly adhered to help save foreign exchange.

