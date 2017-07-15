Continue to work for Nigeria, build the country’s diversity for posterity and prosperity.

This was the admonition made by the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to members of the Senate during a courtesy call at his residence in Lagos.

The senators were led by Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

Mr Tinubu who said the visit was a great honour to him, commended the legislators for the effort made by the two chambers of the National Assembly to meet minds on ways to properly amend the country’s 1999 constitution.

He urged them to continue to work for the unity of the nation.

The Senators described Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as a man of great expertise in the art of legislation and they expressed their readiness to always learn from his pool of knowledge.

Asiwaju Tinubu promised to be available to render his assistance to the Legislators by providing possible suggestions and ideas that will foster a greater Nigeria.