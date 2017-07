A Court of Appeal sitting in Yola, the Adamawa State capital has discharged and acquitted ex-governor Bala James Ngilari.

Ngilari had been sentenced to five years in prison without option of fine, after he was found guilty of corrupt practices in March.

He was specifically charged for violating the provisions of the procurement laws of the state.

He became the second former governor since the advent of democratic rule in 1999 to be convicted of corruption.