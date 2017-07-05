Home News Court orders F.G. to release names of suspected looters
Court orders F.G. to release names of suspected looters

Buhari and Osinbajo on looters list
Court orders F.G. to release names of suspected looters

Image result for Court orders F.G. to release names of suspected lootersA Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the Federal Government to immediately release to Nigerians information about public officials from whom public funds were recovered, and the amounts seized.

The judgment was delivered by Justice Hadiza Shagari following a Freedom of Information suit brought by Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP).

Justice Shagari agreed with SERAP that the Federal Government has a legally binding obligations to tell Nigerians the names of all suspected looters of the public treasury past and present.

The group says the judgment shows the way forward in the fight against corruption and impunity of perpetrators.

