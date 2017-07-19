Home News Court orders forfeiture of estate owned by Alison-Madueke
Image result for diezani alison-maduekeA Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the interim forfeiture of an estate in highbrow Banana Island, Lagos belonging to former Petroleum Minister Diezani Alison-Madueke.

The court also ordered the seizure of 37 million dollars alleged to have been fraudulently siphoned by Alison-Madueke.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission says the money was stolen from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and kept in three banks in Nigeria.

Justice Muslim Hassan, who gave the order, directed one of the banks to appear before it within 14 days, to prove the legitimacy of the money.

