Nigeria
The Ogun State Command of the Nigerian Peace Corps has hinted that creation of the Corps will reduce crimes and criminality in the country.

The comments is following the adoption of the conference report on the bill to establish the Nigerian Peace Corps by the Senate on Tuesday, July the 25th 2017.

Speaking about the good things that the Corps will bring to the country, the Commandant, Yusuff Olalekan said aside from creation of employment opportunities for the unemployed youths, officers will engage in youth reorientation right from the grassroots level.

He said the value system will change from get rich quick syndrome and people will be encouraged to see diligent in commitment to duty and patriotism.

While talking on synergy and focusing on the line of duty,  his Deputy  in charge of Administration, Olufemi Akinyemi assured Nigerians that the Corps will not derail from providing quality services to people in terms of youth reorientation and development, facilitation of peaceful atmosphere and community services.

 

