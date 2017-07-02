Cross River varsity student died of carbon monoxide – Police

The Nigeria Police has linked the death of a 20 year old Joy Odoma to Carbon monoxide poisoning from generator fumes, following an autopsy report.

Joy, a 200 level mass communication student of the Cross River State University was allegedly murdered by one Alhaji Usman Adamu.

The family had in a statement, accused the police of threatening the principal witnesses in the alleged murder case to change statements earlier written upon report of the case to the security agency in December, when the student died.

The Police which said the investigation was thorough and in line with best practices, assured that Joy’s death would not be swept under the carpet.

The summary of the new report carried out by CP Wilson Akhiwu, Force consultant showed that Joy died after inhaling carbon monoxide fumes ‎and not cocaine as reported by Dr. Jibrin.

The FPRO said a suspect, Alhaji Usman Adamu, has been arrested by the police.

Moshood, who dismissed reports of police cover up, added that Adamu would be charged to court soon.

Joy’s mother, Philomena Odama‎, had petitioned the IGP; the Senate President, and the Speaker of House of Assembly, seeking justice for her daughter’s murder.

The mother, who is a native of Yala local government area of Cross River State and resident at old Karmo village in Abuja, alleged that her daughter was tricked by Alhaji Usman under the pretence of offering her financial help.