Home Business Customs intercepts 20ft container loaded with fake cables
Customs intercepts 20ft container loaded with fake cables
Business
0

Customs intercepts 20ft container loaded with fake cables

0
0
now viewing

Customs intercepts 20ft container loaded with fake cables

Iwo monarch-Restructuring-TVC
now playing

Restructuring: Iwo monarch calls for resource control, proper education

Teachers-in-Nigeria-TVC
now playing

Nigerian students urged to think beyond the classrooms

now playing

Father needs N4m to cure hypoechoic condition

now playing

NNPC earned N62bn from refined products in May

Counting and Sorting
now playing

Live Updates: #LagosCouncilElections Results

Image result for Customs intercepts 20ft container loaded with fake cablesA twenty foot container of imported fake electric cables has been intercepted in Lagos by the KiriKiri Lighter Terminal Command of the Nigeria Customs Service.

The consignment which was imported from China was falsely declared by the importer.

TVC News Correspondent, Ifunanya Eze reports that the twenty foot container was filled with imported electric cables that has Nigerian wire and cable printed on it.

The area Comptroller of the Command, Lami Wushishi stated that the seizure of the electric product became necessary when it was discovered that the container loaded with cables had no accreditation or documentation from any of the approved federal government product regulatory agencies.

In line with inter agency collaboration; the consignment was handed over to the officials of the Standards Organization of Nigeria for further analysis.

Underscoring the need for truthful declarations by importers, Comptroller Wushishi revealed that the command has exceeded its monthly revenue target.

She stated that N7.39 billion naira was generated in the first half of 2017, which is more than 200% increase over the previous year.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

NNPC earned N62bn from refined products in May

TVCN 0
Central-Bank-of-Nigeria - TVC

Manufacturers seek expansion of CBN’s borrowers programme

TVCN 0
NMRC-TVC

Nigerian Mortgage Refinancing Company issues N20bn bond

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close
#LagosCouncilElections: Click HERE to catch up with all UpdatesX