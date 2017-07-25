Home Business Customs realise N2.5bn from undervalued goods
Customs realise N2.5bn from undervalued goods
Image result for Customs realise N2.5bn from undervalued goodsNigeria Customs Service says its agency has realized N2.5 billion from illegal importers who diverted cargoes via unapproved routes.

The agency said some importers undervalued consignments to shortchanging the Federal Government.

Customs Area Controller, Mohammed Uba said the unit was able to accomplish this through anti-smuggling operations.

Uba added that operatives from the unit intercepted contrabands with a duty value of N1.3 billion.

He stressed that smuggling is a global issue which can not be stopped entirely but can be minimized.

