The power generation statistics for Q2 2017 reflected that a total average of 2,503 GWh of energy was generated by power stations as Egbin Power Plant contributed about 11.22% share of the average energy generated which represents the highest generation among the twenty-fivee (25) power plants within the period under review.

Daily energy generation attained a peak of 4,079 MW on the 29th May, 2017 and daily energy sent out on same date was 4,014 MW.

Similarly, the highest daily energy generated per hour attained a peak of 97,891 MWh on the 29th May, 2017 and daily energy sent out per hour on same date was 96,334 MWh.

This represents the highest level of energy generated and sent out in the month of May 2017 and in Q2 2017.

However, the lowest daily energy generation, 2,679 MW, in Q2 2017 was attained on 9th April, 2017 and daily energy sent out on that date was 2,638 MW.

The lowest daily energy generation per hour was also attained on same date. 64,299 MWh was generated and 63,304 MWh was sent out.