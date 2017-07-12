Home Business Dangote to invest $4b in Agriculture
Business
0

Dangote to invest $4b in Agriculture

0
0
Dangote-Group-TVC
now viewing

Dangote to invest $4b in Agriculture

Kemi-Adeosun-TVC-Breakfast1
now playing

FG can no longer borrow to fund budget - Adeosun

Carl-Ikeme-Leukaemia-Diagnosis-TVC
now playing

NFF officials to visit Ikeme in London

CHAN-super-eagles-TVC
now playing

Home-based Eagles camp for CHAN 2017 opens July 16th

now playing

Afrobasket 2017 : Umar-led NBBF name 22-man preliminary squad

now playing

Okagbare, Amusan arrive in Nigeria for Warri Relays

Image result for Dangote gROUPDangote Group plans to invest $3.8 billion in sugar and rice and additional $800 million in dairy production in the next three years.

The conglomerate plans to increase its sugar production to 1.5 million metric tons a year by 2020 from current 100,000 tons.

Executive director at Dangote industries, Edwin Devakumar, said in Lagos that the company also plans to have 50,000 cattle producing 500 million liters of milk a year by 2019.

Dangote plans to cultivate sugar cane on 350,000 hectares of land.

The backward integration moves are to safeguard the company against foreign exchange crisis.

Related Posts
Kemi-Adeosun-TVC-Breakfast1

FG can no longer borrow to fund budget – Adeosun

TVCN 0

Etisalat Nigeria gets new chairman, mgt.

TVCN 0
bank-of-industry-TVC

Nig. Industrial Bank collaborates with int’l institutions

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

you may like
Kemi-Adeosun-TVC-Breakfast1
Business

FG can no longer borrow to fund budget – Adeosun

0
Close
BREAKING NEWS: SUPREME COURT DECLARES AHMED MAKARFI AS PDP CHAIRMAN DETAILS HEREX