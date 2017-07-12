Home Business Debt service on foreign loans in 10 years $483.4m – DMO
Business
0

Debt service on foreign loans in 10 years $483.4m – DMO

0
0
now viewing

Debt service on foreign loans in 10 years $483.4m – DMO

now playing

Tourists spending in South Korea drops by 72%

Lagos-State-House-of-Assembly-TVC
now playing

Lagos lawmakers call for LCDA boss' sack

now playing

Alleged breach of peace : Court remands APC chieftain in prison

Suicide-Bomb-TVC
now playing

Death toll from Maiduguri multiple suicide bombings rises to 19

now playing

BREAKING : Supreme Court declares Ahmed Makarfi PDP chairman

Image result for Debt Management Office (DMO) NigeriaNigeria’s debt office plans to use $483.4 million to service its foreign debt over a 10-year period and make repayments starting from next year as its dollar debts begin to mature, it said in its annual report.

Debt Management Office (DMO) projects debt service repayments to amount to a total of $4.47 billion to be made in 2018, 2021 and 2023.

Nigeria issued a debut eurobond in 2011 with a follow up tranche in 2013. Between February and March the West African country issued $1.5 billion due in 2032.

The DMO report said Nigeria’s debut $500 million bond will mature in 2021, while a $1 billion will be due next year.

Africa’s biggest economy expects a budget deficit of 2.36 trillion naira this year as it tries to spend its way out of a recession. It expects to raise money to cover the gap from domestic and foreign sources.

Related Posts

Tourists spending in South Korea drops by 72%

TVCN 0

Debt crisis : Etisalat begins exit from Nigeria

TVCN 0

OPEC to tell Nigeria, Libya to cut oil output

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

you may like
Business

Tourists spending in South Korea drops by 72%

0
Close