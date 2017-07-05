Dedication to duty : Lagos state rewards 867 staff

The Lagos state government has rewarded eight hundred and sixty seven members of its staff for dedicating more than thirty years of their productive lives to serving the state government.

Deputy governor, Idiat Adebule who spoke at the 11th edition of the annual ceremony said their commitment, diligence, passion and devotion to duty is worth celebrating.

Adebule said Governor Ambode’s administration will continue to promote excellence in service delivery as its focuses on implementing quality programmes in health, infrastructure, transportation, education and other sectors that impact on the life of lagosians.

She urged the civil servants to always give their best in whatever assignments they are given.