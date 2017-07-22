Home News Delta killings: Kerebiri monarch debunks reprisal attacks by military
Derir KingdomThe Pere of Kerebiri Kingdom in Burutu Local Government of Delta State says the military did not attack or burn down any house in Ogbougbagbene after a soldier was killed allegedly by militants in the area.

The monarchs statement was corroborated by the Joint Task Force “Operation Delta Safe” at a news conference in Yenagoa, where it admitted the death of a soldier but debunked media reports that the military attacked the
community as reprisal.

TVC’s Ovieteme George reports that Journalists at the headquarters of “Operation Delta Safe” were curious about what happened on Thursday the 13th of July in Ogbougbagbene, Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State.

Deputy Force Commander of “Operation Delta Safe”, Brigadier-General Kevin Aligbe was in Bomadi Local Government Area where the Pere of Kerebiri Kingdom accompanied him to Ogbougbagbene, the community where the soldier was killed.

The Monarch debunked media reports of an attack by the military. The security chief has words of assurance for the natives.

Brigadier-General Aligbe says his men are on the manhunt for the fleeing militants.

