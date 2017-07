Some residents in Surulere Local government area joined Desmond Elliot their representative at the state House of Assembly to walk in a symbolic show of appreciation to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for his excellent service to the state in two years.

Celebrities and other members of Desmond Elliot’s constituents organised the walk to support their representative in the Lagos state House of Assembly and also commend the Lagos state governor’s efforts towards development and wealth creation.