Diesel price now N155/litre – NNPC

Image result for Diesel price now N155/litre - NNPCThe Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation says price of diesel has dropped from between N175 and N200 per litre to between N155 and N160 per litre across the country, about 42% drop,

within a period of six months.

General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, NNPC, Ndu Ughamadu, says the crash in price is due to the recent intervention of the national oil firm.

Ughamadu said a national survey done by the corporation indicates that in the last few weeks, the price of diesel has fallen steadily, adding that the study showed NNPC mega stations and its affiliates across the country sold the product for N160 per litre.

