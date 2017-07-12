Home News Disagreement with NASS healthy – Fashola
Disagreement with NASS healthy – Fashola

Babatunde Raji Fashola TVCMinister of Power,Works & Housing Babatunde Fashola has described the altercation  between him and the National Assembly as a healthy disagreement and not a feud as being speculated.
He stated this while addressing state house correspondents on the sidelines of the Presidential quarterly business Forum in Abuja.

Fashola said there is no problem between him as an individual and the National Assembly, assuring Nigerians that his intention is not to quarrel with anybody but continue engage in order to achieve a better Nigeria.

