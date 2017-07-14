DMX arrested for $1.7m tax evasion charge

American rapper DMX has been arrested on 14 counts of tax fraud, following allegations that he concealed

millions of dollars in earnings and evaded $1.7m of tax.

Born Earl Simmions, the rapper will appear before a judge in New York on Friday following the arrest.

As well as being charged over tax evasion and failure to file tax returns, he allegedly concealed his true income, telling a bankruptcy court that his income was unknown for the years 2011 and 2012, and just $10,000 in 2013.

DMX is accused of “maintaining a cash lifestyle, avoiding the use of a personal bank account, and using the bank accounts of nominees, including his business managers, to pay personal expenses”.

According to a statement for the justice department, it was described as a “multi-year scheme”. If found guilty and given the maximum sentence for each count, he would be imprisoned for 44 years.

DMX, 46, became one of the most recognisable voices in rap around the turn of the century.