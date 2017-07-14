Dogara mourns honourable Mohammed Wamakko

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has expressed grief over the passing on of another serving member of the House of Representatives, Hon Abdullahi Mohammed Wamakko, who passed on on Friday at the age of 50.

The deceased lawmaker represented Kware/Wamakko Constituency, Sokoto State and was serving his first term.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Turaki Hassan, the Speaker expressed his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Sokoto State over his death.

While praying that God will comfort his immediate family over the painful loss, he prayed that the Almighty God will grant him eternal rest.

“Hon Wamakko was a dedicated lawmaker who had the progress of Kware/Wamakko federal constituency, Sokoto State and the entire Nigeria at heart. As we mourn his painful untimely departure, I pray that God will bring solace to his family who will miss him the most and grant him eternal rest.

The Speaker recalled that the late Wamakko was a patriotic, committed, peace-loving and hardworking lawmaker who gave his best for the service of his people and said the House will greatly miss him.

“I also condole with the government and people of Sokoto State over this loss. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” Dogara said.