Home America Donald Trump Jr to testify before Russia probe committee
Donald Trump Jr to testify before Russia probe committee
America
World News
0

Donald Trump Jr to testify before Russia probe committee

0
0
Donald Trump Junior
now viewing

Donald Trump Jr to testify before Russia probe committee

now playing

Ogun medical, dental practitioners serve notice of strike

Tukur Buratai -Army-TVC
now playing

Nigerian Army promotes more than 6,000 soldiers

now playing

Seven governors to visit President Buhari in London

Inuagurated Lagos LG bosses-TVC
now playing

Ambode inaugurates 57 Council bosses

Nigerian Ports Authority
now playing

Shippers Council convinced Dry Ports will drive export

Image result for Russia Probe: President Trump's oldest son to testifyPresident Donald Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr. and former campaign manager Paul Manafort are expected to be interviewed on Wednesday (July 26) by the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee regarding its Russia probe.

The two, along with Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, attended a meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya at Trump Tower on June the 9, 2016, two weeks after Trump won the Republican nomination.

The meeting was called after the lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, offered damaging information about Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is examining contacts between Russian officials and Trump associates during and after the November 8 presidential election as part of a broader investigation into whether Russia tried to sway the election in favor of Trump.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

Kenyan President fails to show up for TV Debate

TVCN 0
investment-summit-selectusa-TVC

U.S. officials say looking for steps by China to open markets

TVCN 0
Goldman-Sachs-TVCNews

Goldman Sachs reports lower profit in 2017 Q2

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close