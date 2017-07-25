President Donald Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr. and former campaign manager Paul Manafort are expected to be interviewed on Wednesday (July 26) by the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee regarding its Russia probe.

The two, along with Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, attended a meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya at Trump Tower on June the 9, 2016, two weeks after Trump won the Republican nomination.

The meeting was called after the lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, offered damaging information about Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is examining contacts between Russian officials and Trump associates during and after the November 8 presidential election as part of a broader investigation into whether Russia tried to sway the election in favor of Trump.