Don’t take hasty decision on Ikeme’s replacement, Shorounmu urges Rohr

Image result for Shorounmu warns against hasty decisions on IkemeFormer Super Eagles goalkeeper Ike Shorunmu has advised coach Gernot Rohr not to take any hasty decisions on Carl Ikeme’s replacement in the national team.

The 31-year-old Nigeria first choice goalkeeper faces a long spell out after being diagnosed with acute leukaemia last Thursday and his replacement in the Eagles has become the subject of heated debate.

But the former Eagles’ goalkeeping coach believes the trio of Daniel Akpeyi, Dele Alampasu and Ikechukwu Ezenwa are good enough for starting roles in the Eagles. Daniel Akpeyi, Dele Alampasu and Ikechukwu EzenwaHe warns that Enyeama should not be pressured to come out of his international retirement.

Meanwhile, Leukaemia survivor, former Aston Villa legend Stiliyan Petrov has encouraged Ikeme during his visit to the Wolves shot-stopper in the hospital.

Petrov, who bravely battled the disease and fully recovered, assured the ailing Nigerian goalkeeper will overcome it.

He said Ikeme is in good spirits, and that, according to him is the ultimate.

 

