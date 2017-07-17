Home Sports D’Tigers ready to defend Afrobasket title
D’Tigers ready to defend Afrobasket title
D’Tigers ready to defend Afrobasket title

D’Tigers ready to defend Afrobasket title

Image result for D'Tigers ready to defend Afrobasket titleNigeria’s male basketball team are looking to successfully defend their Afrobasket title but they must navigate their way past their opponents in Group A of the 2017 of the Afrobasket.

D’tigers have been drawn alongside Ivory Coast, Mali and DR Congo in Group A of the 2017 Afrobasket championship.

The draw ceremony held in Mauritius pit Angola, Central Africa, Morocco and Uganda in Group B.

Tunisia, Guinea, Rwanda and Cameroon will compete in Group C. Group D will have Senegal, Mozambique, Egypt and South Africa.

The top two teams from each group will automatically qulify for the quarterfinals. The championship will be co-hosted by Tunisia and Senegal from September 8 to September 16.

