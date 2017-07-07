E.U. to provide $17m to boost West Africa’s maritime sector

The European Union says it will provide $ 17 million to countries in the West African sub-region to enhance fisheries and maritime activities in the region.

The programme, covering six years would enable industry operators to organize and cooperate on fisheries management.

The European Union Representative, Stephania Marone, disclosed this in Abuja, at a workshop on Regional Policy Dialogue for the Development of ECOWAS Fisheries and Aquaculture.

She said that security in the the region will be maintained as the fishery sector is strategic to regional economic stability.

The EU assistance could lead to increased fish production and preservation.