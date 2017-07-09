Home Football Echiejile joins Sivasspor on one-year loan deal
Football
Sports
0

Echiejile joins Sivasspor on one-year loan deal

0
0
Echijiele TVC
now viewing

Echiejile joins Sivasspor on one-year loan deal

Basketball Court Naval TVC
now playing

Central Naval Command inaugurates Sports Courts

Women in Jouanlism
now playing

African Women in Journalism urged to network, be the frontier of innovation

The Muslim Congress, TMC TVC
now playing

Muslim Congress advocates change in mindset of Nigerians

Ibafo flooding TVC
now playing

Flooding: Ibafo residents call for government's intervention

now playing

Flooding: Lagos Police temporarily block Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island

Super Eagles left-back Elderson Echiejile has signed a one-year loan deal with newly promoted Turkish side Sivasspor, after successfully passing a medical on Friday.

He becomes the second Nigerian to play for the club, after Michael Eneramo who featured for the Turkish side in the 2011–2013 and 2015–2016 seasons.

Echiejile who spent last season on loan at Standard Liege in Belgium and Sporting Gijon in Spain is also the 6th Nigerian international to play in the Turkish Super League.

The 29 year old struggled to hold his place in Monaco’s first team, starting just 33 Ligue One games during his 3 seasons at the club.

 

 

 

Related Posts
Basketball Court Naval TVC

Central Naval Command inaugurates Sports Courts

TVCN 0
Malawi-Stadium-Stampede-TVC

8 killed in Malawi stadium stampede

TVCN 0
Carl-Ikeme-Leukaemia-Diagnosis-TVC

Goalkeepers support Carl Ikeme after cancer diagnosis

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

you may like
Basketball Court Naval TVC
News

Central Naval Command inaugurates Sports Courts

0
Close