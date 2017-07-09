Echiejile joins Sivasspor on one-year loan deal

Super Eagles left-back Elderson Echiejile has signed a one-year loan deal with newly promoted Turkish side Sivasspor, after successfully passing a medical on Friday.

He becomes the second Nigerian to play for the club, after Michael Eneramo who featured for the Turkish side in the 2011–2013 and 2015–2016 seasons.

Echiejile who spent last season on loan at Standard Liege in Belgium and Sporting Gijon in Spain is also the 6th Nigerian international to play in the Turkish Super League.

The 29 year old struggled to hold his place in Monaco’s first team, starting just 33 Ligue One games during his 3 seasons at the club.