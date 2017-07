The Lagos State High Court has fixed July the 12th for the arraignment of a serving judge of the National Industrial Court, Justice Agbadu Fishim, who was charged with unlawful enrichment.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission filed 19 charges of corruption against the judge.

The anti-graft agency alleged that Justice Fishim received an aggregate of N3.5m from seven Senior Advocates of Nigeria, one other Lagos-based lawyer and one law firm between 2013 and 2015.