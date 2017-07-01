EFCC records 113 convictions in six months – Magu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission says it was successful in getting a 113 convictions in the last six months.

This is against the backdrop of some high-profile judicial losses in corruption cases in the last couple of weeks.

EFCC’s acting Chairman Ibrahim Magu who shared the information with civil society groups and professionals on Friday warned that unless tamed, corruption remains the greatest threat to Nigeria’s development.

The forum allowed Civil society leaders to put across to the anti-graft body ways to get more successes in the anti-corruption war.

According to them the EFCC needs to improve its prevention awareness campaign by creating communication strategies that will motivate the masses to join the anti corruption crusade.