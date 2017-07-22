Home News EFCC seals mansion belonging to ex-NDDC Finance director
EFCC seals mansion belonging to ex-NDDC Finance director
Nigeria
EFCC seals mansion belonging to ex-NDDC Finance director

EFCC seals mansion belonging to ex-NDDC Finance director

Image result for EFCC seals mansion belongs to ex-NDDC Finance directorThe Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has sealed a mansion allegedly belonging to a former Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Niger Delta Development Commission, Henry Ogiri.

The commission disclosed in a facebook post on Friday.

 

The EFCC wrote, “The EFCC has sealed a property belonging to Henry Ogiri as part of the ongoing investigation of George Turnah. The property is located at 28, New Heaven Estate, off Tombia Street, New GRA, Port Harcourt, Rivers State. He is being investigated for conspiracy, stealing, OBT (Obtaining Money under False Pretences) and money laundering.”

The EFCC had in May seized two properties from Turnah who is standing trial for an alleged N3bn fraud.

The anti-graft agency also froze about seven bank accounts through which the suspect, Turnah, allegedly received billions of naira.

The EFCC said, “The EFCC has taken over some bank accounts and properties traced to a former Special Adviser to Dan Abia, erstwhile managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, George Turnah.

“The confiscation was done sequel to an interim forfeiture order granted the commission by a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. One of the properties covered by the forfeiture order and which had been attached by the EFCC is a massive complete building known as “Kolo Villa” in Kolo Town, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. Other properties will soon be attached.

Justice Ibrahim Watilat granted the interim forfeiture order based on an application filed before the court by the EFCC’s counsel, Adebola Olatunji.

Turnah, together with seven companies, were arraigned on 12 charges bordering on obtaining by false pretences, money laundering and abuse of office to the tune of N3, 094, 268, 235.69.

The seven companies arraigned with Turnah are: El Godmas Global Services Limited; Turnoil and Gas Nigeria Limited; Kolo Creek Petroleum Development Limited; Celtic Pride Consult and Events; Yenagoa Mall; Adaka Boro Marine Services Limited; and Sugarland Integrated Farms Nigeria Limited.

